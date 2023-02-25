Lukashenko: It is unprofitable for Ukraine to unleash a second front in Pridnestrovie

It is unprofitable for the Ukrainian authorities to unleash a second front in Transnistria, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Saturday, February 25, during one of his working trips.

According to him, Ukrainians cannot be so “stupid” as to get involved in another conflict. But this is beneficial for the West, the head of the Republic of Belarus noted: NATO would like to resolve this issue with Transnistria, unite Moldova, and then “shove” it into Romania in order to forever make it pro-Western. But Kyiv does not need this at this stage, Lukashenka stated.

On the territory of Ukraine, Russia has been conducting a special military operation since February 24.