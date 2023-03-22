Lukashenko: Poland offered Belarus an exchange of detainees on suspicion of espionage

March 22 - BLiTZ. Poland offered Belarus to exchange citizens of Russia and Belarus detained on suspicion of espionage, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday, March 22.

According to him, Poland accuses the detainees of trying to obtain secret information to transfer to Russia. However, Poland does not present any evidence and is not going to: these detentions are necessary for it to have a fund for exchanging for its citizens, Lukashenka noted.

Recall that on March 16, the head of the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs, Mariusz Kaminski, announced the arrest on suspicion of collaborating with the Russian special services. According to him, foreigners not only collected secret information, but also intended to organize sabotage on the territory of Poland.

