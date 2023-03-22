Lukashenko said he does not want to see an analogue of the events in Ukraine after the presidential election

March 22 - BLiTZ. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has said he does not want to see events similar to Ukraine in his country after the presidential elections in 2024. It is reported by Lenta.ru with reference to the BELTA agency.

“I don’t want it to be like it is today in Ukraine. I have children, many of you have children. I would like the children to live normally,” Lukashenka said.

He noted that people who left the country would have to “show their sponsors” their readiness to start a coup in Belarus. In his opinion, they have already tried many things, including rebellion, revolutions and the media, but they have not succeeded.

“But they still have one lever to try – this is to take weapons and try to fight,” the president said.

Lukashenka finished off that the authorities and law enforcement agencies of the country would be ready to ensure the safety of citizens during the election campaign.