Lukashenko: The Constitution of Belarus serves as a guarantee for the protection of national interests

March 15 - BLiTZ. On Wednesday, March 15, Belarus celebrates Constitution Day. Congratulating fellow citizens on the holiday, President Lukashenko noted that it is the Constitution that serves as a reliable protection of the national interests of the country, <a rel="nofollow" href="https://ria.ru/20230315/lukashenko-1857927368.html">transmits</a> RIA News.

The main law of the country, according to the president, emphasizes the centuries-old desire of Belarusians for independence, their own path of development. In a difficult turning point, it was the Constitution that became the basis for strengthening the unity of society, socio-political stability and harmonious, well-coordinated work of all branches of government.

Earlier in Belarus, a law came into force providing for the death penalty for officials for treason.

Law on the possibility of execution for officials for treason comes into force in Belarus March 14, 2023 at 10:35