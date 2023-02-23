Lukashenko warns of consequences if China’s opinion on Ukraine is ignored

If Beijing’s position on the conflict in Ukraine is not heard, this will lead to serious consequences. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the Chinese media, on February 23, the agency reports. BelTA.

According to the Belarusian leader, not a single problem in the world can be solved without the participation of China. If the message of the PRC is not heard by its addressees, this will entail serious consequences, he said.

“If they (China – Ed.) understand that this will not give the desired, required result, they will not take steps in this direction either,” the President of Belarus emphasized.

According to Lukashenka, if Beijing’s position is voiced by the country’s top official and is not “heard by those to whom it is addressed, this will also have serious consequences.”

“This will be a serious voice for peace in this region,” he concluded.

On the eve of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that the approaches to most pressing international issues in China and Russia coincide or are close. Also on Wednesday, Zakharova said that during a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP) Wang Yi, the current state of Russian-Chinese relations was highly appreciated.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed to the readiness of Russia and China to act in defense of each other’s interests. Wang Yi, in turn, drew attention to the fact that Beijing and Moscow remain strategically determined and move firmly in line with the formation of a multipolar world.

Wang Yi arrived in the Russian capital on February 21 to, in particular, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. Sources among European officials expect the plan to include calls for a ceasefire and a halt to arms supplies to Ukraine.