Luzhniki MCC station resumed work for the entry and exit of passengers

The Luzhniki station of the Moscow Central Circle (MCC) and the northern vestibule of the Sportivnaya station of the Sokolnicheskaya line of the Moscow Metro resumed work for the entry and exit of passengers. This was announced by the press service of the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development on Wednesday, February 22.

Earlier in the day, the city news agencyMoscow” reported that the lobbies of the Sportivnaya metro station, as well as the Luzhniki MCC station, temporarily worked only for the exit of passengers.

On February 22, a large-scale rally-concert called “Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland” will be held at the Moscow Luzhniki Stadium. During the event, dedicated to the participants of the special military operation, Russian pop stars and public figures will perform before the audience. The exact list of artists who will perform in front of the audience is not yet known.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not comment on the possible participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a rally-concert at Luzhniki, the TV channel reported.360“.

In connection with the event, the observation deck on Sparrow Hills was closed. Public transport routes have also changed. In particular, the Department of Transport of Moscow announced the blocking of traffic on a number of streets in the Khamovniki district. The concert is expected to start at 15:00 Moscow time.

Solemn events will also take place in other cities of Russia – concerts, rallies and actions designed to express support for the participants in the special military operation and congratulate the Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day.