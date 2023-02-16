Lynx rescued in the Kuban settled in a zoo in Moscow

Three lynxes, which were confiscated from a private individual in the Krasnodar Territory, were placed in the center for the reproduction of rare species of the Moscow Zoo.

In conversation with “RIA News” on Thursday, February 16, the press service of the Moscow Zoo reported that the animals were probably going to be used for photographs with tourists. The animals arrived scared, lost and thin.

The zoo prepared spacious enclosures for the animals and created comfortable conditions to which the lynxes quickly adapted. According to experts, their digestion has already improved, they got used to the feeding schedule, and also learned how to use distillation and quickly found a common language with keepers.

According to the channel “Star”, the employees of the zoo have not yet decided on the names. The name is chosen taking into account the nature of the animal, which is different for everyone. One of the males is more strict, and the female behaves cautiously, but only with strangers.

It is planned to introduce the lynxes to visitors gradually and so far from afar, so as not to cause stress in animals.

On February 15, it became known that the inhabitants of Moscow would choose a name for the mandrill cub. This is the eighth zoo inhabitant to be named in Active Citizen, according to the city news agency. “Moscow”.

Suggested names include Kongo, the habitat of these animals in the wild), Logon (the river that flows through their habitats), King (the new king of the zoo), and Akida (“chief” in Swahili), writes RT.

Voting participants can offer their own options, choose one of the proposed ones, or leave this decision to specialists.

Mandrill is now only six months old. He is already actively studying the enclosure and eating adult food: insects, vegetables and eggs, the site writes. kp.ru.

Mandrills are the largest of the non-human apes. They have the brightest natural color among mammals. As clarifies “Moscow 24”10 females and three males of mandrills live in the capital’s zoo.

Earlier in the project, names were chosen for the vicuña Luchik, the bear Khatanga, the bear cub Tompa, the yak Zvezdochka, the female lion-tailed macaques Mani and Dunya, and the lamb Curly.

On February 2, it became known that the Moscow Zoo sheltered three Himalayan bears that were confiscated from dealers and smugglers. According to zoologists, the animals were able to quickly adapt to a new habitat.

