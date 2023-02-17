French President Emmanuel Macron called on Europe to rearm and increase investment in the defense industry. He stated this on February 17 during the Munich Security Conference.

“I call for massive reinvestment in our defense industry. If the Europeans want peace, we must provide ourselves with the means to do so. Europe needs to be re-equipped by strengthening its industrial and technological base. Many European countries have become dependent on the decisions of non-European countries and, in many respects, on the capabilities of non-European industrial enterprises,” he said.

Earlier, on February 16, the Financial Times newspaper announced the devastation of European weapons arsenals due to the conflict in Ukraine. As a result, Western defense ministers are starting to wonder how long they can maintain the current level of military support for Kyiv.

Also on that day, American Colonel Douglas McGregor said that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s call to increase arms supplies to Kiev does not make sense, because Western countries do not have ammunition for Ukraine, as well as production capacities for their reproduction.

A day earlier, British military analyst Sean Bell said that NATO was depleting its arsenal by supporting Ukraine and did not have the resources to confront Russia. He explained that the alliance did not provide for a conflict of this magnitude in its budget.

Also on February 15, The Washington Post reported that Western countries that promised to provide Ukraine with new NATO equipment would not be able to supply all of it at once due to logistical problems. The main transport channels pass through Poland, Romania and Slovakia, but they can be blocked due to congestion.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

