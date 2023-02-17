Macron called on the EU to find the courage to dialogue with Russia

The European Union must find the strength and courage to build a dialogue with Russia, but the right moment for this has not yet come. This was announced on February 17 by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We must have the strength and courage to resume dialogue in order to find a sustainable solution. But it is clear that the time for dialogue has not yet come,” the French leader said in his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

At the same time, he added that without a dialogue with Russia, peace in Europe is impossible.

At the moment, according to the President of France, it is important to concentrate on the intensification of military assistance to Ukraine, in connection with which the EU, according to him, “is waiting for important weeks and months.” He also urged the West to be ready in case Kyiv needs support for a longer time.

Earlier, on February 14, the Le Figaro newspaper, citing National Assembly deputy Julien Rancoule, noted that the French Armed Forces are experiencing a shortage of ammunition against the backdrop of assistance to Kiev, this may increase disagreements on the issue of supporting Ukraine.

Before that, on February 1, Ukraine and France agreed on the supply of French radars for Ukrainian air defense systems.

On February 10, French politician and former member of the European Parliament Florian Filippo pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union are provoking a third world war. He noted that Zelensky’s European tour looks like an “irresponsible circus” in which all of Europe participates.

In addition, on February 9, Macron awarded the Ukrainian leader the Order of the Legion of Honor, saying that in doing so he paid “tribute to Ukraine and its people.” The next day, the head of France said that he could, on the contrary, deprive Russian leader Vladimir Putin of the title of Chevalier of the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. At the same time, he pointed out that under no circumstances will fighter jets be delivered to Ukraine in the near future, since now this is not a priority.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

