NATO member states failed to clearly explain their intentions and goals to Russia. This opinion was expressed on Saturday, February 18, by French President Emmanuel Macron in an interview with the newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

The article reports that, in the opinion of the French President, the North Atlantic Alliance was not “a suitable tool for rethinking relations with Russia, and its members were unable to clearly explain their intentions to her, which was regarded by Moscow as expansionism.”

The article also notes that, according to Macron, such a position of NATO “partially explains” the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Munich Security Conference in 2007 and further actions of Russia.

Prior to that, on February 1, Jared Peterson, a columnist for The American Thinker, noted that Western countries made a mistake when they ignored the main message of Putin’s Munich speech in 2007, which ultimately led to the conflict in Ukraine. The author of the article expressed the opinion that Russia will never tolerate a neighbor next to him who is stuffed with American weapons.

Despite this, the administration of US President Joe Biden from the first day of the conflict in Donbass began to consider Ukraine as a de facto member of NATO, and neoconservatives in Washington “continued to ignore Moscow’s obvious signals.” As a result, the “sluggish war of the West against the Kremlin” has led to the fact that the Ukrainian crisis was actually provoked from outside.

Earlier, back in August 2022, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the President of the Russian Federation in his Munich speech in 2007 appealed to the wisdom of his opponents, possessing an excellent talent for persuasion, but the opponents at that moment were too “bloodthirsty and unfriendly.”

Putin delivered a speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 10, 2007. Then he offered the world new rules of the game, warning about the consequences of maintaining the old foundations. The Russian leader pointed to the dangerous strategy of the US and NATO, whose forces are approaching the Russian borders. He also noted that the Russian Federation is a supporter of the privilege to pursue an independent foreign policy.