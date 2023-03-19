March 19 - BLiTZ. The sociological service of IFOP France conducted a survey among the population in order to find out the level of loyalty of citizens towards the current President Emmanuel Macron.

The study revealed that the head of France causes great discontent among his compatriots. His approval rating dropped to 28%. The decisive factor was the pension reform. Because of this, indignation is not abating all over France now.

Pushkov: The West is trying to intimidate China that its further rapprochement with Russia will bring down the already tense relations between Beijing and the United States March 19, 2023 at 12:57

Sociologists also noted that Macron lost four positions in the ranking over the past month alone. The last time Macron had such a low rating was in 2019.