Madhepura: DM-SP’s residential area is also unsafe, thieves were seen stealing oil from transformer

Madhepura. The morale of criminals in Bihar is on the seventh sky right now. Alam is that even the residential neighborhood of powerful people like DM-SP is not safe. One such case has come to the fore in Madhepura. Theft and criminal incidents here have made life difficult for the people. Even the thieves have stolen oil fearlessly from the transformer installed at the main gate of the residential area of ​​DM, SP. There is an atmosphere of fear among the residents of the locality due to this incident.

theft in residential area

In relation to the incident, it is told that last night, the thieves, while showing their indomitable courage, carried out the theft incident in the most secure residential locality of the district headquarters. In this locality, there is DM, SP, District Judge, DDC and DSP residence located in the same place on the road. At the same time, the thieves stole the oil fearlessly from the electric transformer installed nearby.

Thieves fled leaving a gallon of oil

It is said that when the thieves were extracting oil from the transformer, coincidentally a policeman posted at the SP residence was passing by after getting down from the train. He got suspicious after seeing the youths who had gone on the transformer so late in the night. Why is the employee of the electricity department working here so late at night? He asked the youths who climbed on the transformer, what is it? Only after hearing this, the thieves ran away leaving a gallon of oil and wrench. Local social worker cum former ward councilor Dhyani Yadav and the people around have identified the thieves on the basis of CCTV footage and demanded necessary action.