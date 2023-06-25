Madhepura: Tarkishore Prasad’s relative shot at BJP’s Prabuddha Sammelan, district president also attacked

Madhepura. An enlightened conference was organized on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party at Bhagat Dharamshala, Murliganj Gol Bazar in the district, on the completion of 9 years of the Modi government, under the Mahajansampark Abhiyan programme. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Government Tarkishore Prasad Singh and former minister Neeraj Kumar Singh were to participate, but at the beginning of the program the two groups got entangled with each other. The matter reached to fight and firing, in which a BJP leader was seriously injured due to bullet injury. He was hurriedly admitted to Murliganj Hospital. From where he was referred to Madhepura Sadar Hospital after first aid.

fired from licensed pistol

The name of the injured leader is said to be Sanjay Bhagat, who is said to be a relative of the former Deputy Chief Minister. Presently he is undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital Madhepura. Regarding the incident, it is being told that the organizer of the program, BJP leader Pankaj Kumar Nirala alias Pankaj Patel had come on the stage before the program started, some guests had arrived and some guests were yet to come. During this, an argument started between BJP leaders Sanjay Bhagat and Pankaj Patel over some issue. This argument went so far that a scuffle started between the two. During this, BJP leader Pankaj Patel fired from his licensed pistol, which hit Sanjay Bhagat. Here people angry with the incident surrounded the accused BJP leader Pankaj Patel and started beating him fiercely. However, in the midst of this chaos, BJP district president Deepak Kumar was also beaten up.

Police rescued BJP leader Pankaj Patel

Police Station President Rajkishore Mandal along with the team reached the spot, after a lot of effort, rescued the accused BJP leader Pankaj Patel from the clutches of the angry mob and took him out safely to the police station. At the same time, BJP leader Pankaj Patel, accused in this case, has said that an attempt was being made to kill him. For self-defense, they fired in the air, yet when these people did not agree, they were forced to fire. At present, due to this dispute between both the parties, sensation has spread in the city, while the angry people are demanding strict action against BJP leader Pankaj Patel by closing the market.

Pankaj Kumar arrested

In relation to the incident, the Madhepura Sub-Divisional Police Officer has told that there was a violent clash between Sanjay Bhagat and Pankaj Kumar Nirala in the program of the Bharatiya Janata Party. There is an old case of money transaction between the two. Due to this, there was a clash between the two during the program. During this, Pankaj Kumar fired several rounds from the licensed pistol. Police has arrested Pankaj Kumar. Action is being taken to cancel the license after recovering the pistol.