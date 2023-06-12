Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Reception: Madhu-Ira became each other, Aamir-Hrithik-Allu Arjun attended the reception

These stars reached Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna’s wedding

Sara Ali Khan seen at Madhu-Ira’s reception

These stars attended the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi



Many big celebs were seen at the wedding reception of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. Aamir Khan was seen with his son Junaid. Aamir wore white kurta pajama and his sons were seen in suit-boots. At the same time, Hrithik Roshan appeared with his ladylove Saba Azad. Both were getting along very well.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi got married



Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are now married. Ira shared her beautiful pictures on social media. In one of the pictures, Madhu is shown putting a garland around Ira’s neck and kissing his hand. Ira wore a beautiful pink saree teamed with a matching blouse and a golden statement belt. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Now I am complete.”

Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna married



Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s daughter Krishna Bhatt got married to her boyfriend Vedant Sarada in Mumbai. The couple took seven rounds among their family and friends. The wedding was attended by Aamir Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sunny Leone along with husband Daniel Weber and their children, Sandeepa Dhar, Avika Gor, Mahesh Bhatt and their daughter Pooja Bhatt.