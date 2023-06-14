Madhubani’s Chanchal Kumar becomes Union Civil Aviation Secretary, increased hope of airport development in Bihar

Patna. The central government has reshuffled the bureaucracy at the top level. Chanchal Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre, has been made Union Civil Aviation Secretary. The Central Government has issued a notification in this regard. NHAI Managing Director Chanchal Kumar will take over the responsibility of Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Civil Aviation on August 1, 2023, in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India. They are part of the new postings for 15 senior bureaucrats who have now been promoted to the rank of Secretary to the Government of India. With Chanchal Kumar becoming the Aviation Secretary, the hope of airport development in Bihar has increased. Especially regarding the development of Darbhanga and Purnia airport, everyone’s eyes will now be on Chanchal Kumar.

Native of Madhubani district

Chanchal Kumar, a resident of Madhubani district, will replace the current Secretary Rajeev Bansal on his retirement on August 31. Chanchal Kumar is a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre. Prior to this current assignment, he was serving as the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar. Chanchal Kumar is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. He holds a Master’s degree in Computer Science from IIT Kanpur and a Master’s degree in International Development Policy and Applied Economics from Duke University.

Will take charge on 31 July

Sudhansh Pant, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, who is currently Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, Department of Health and Family Welfare. According to the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Pant will take over as the Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare after the retirement of Rajesh Bhushan from the post of Secretary, Ministry of Health on July 31 this year.