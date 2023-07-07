Madhushravani 2023: Cooperation of both in-laws and parents of the newlyweds, know the special role and rituals of the brother.

The Madhushravani fast (madhushravani puja 2023) starting from Krishna Paksha Panchami date of Shravan month and ending on Shukla Paksha Tritiya will last for 44 days this time. Actually before this it used to be for 13 to 15 days. This time it will start from 7th July Friday till 19th August. In Madhusravani, the role of both in-laws and maternal uncle is very special. At the same time, the role of the brother of the newly married woman is also very important.

Worship of Mother Gauri and Lord Shiva

Pandit Saurabh Mishra of Bhagalpur told that this time Maghushravani fast will start at 7:50 am on Friday, July 7. In this, there is a belief of worshiping Mother Gauri and Lord Shiva. The newly wedded women of Mithila society worship Arva after taking food. The ritual of bathing and eating took place a day earlier i.e. on Thursday. This fast is observed for the long life of the husband.

This time 44 days fast, know the reason

This time the main reason for fasting for 44 days is the beginning of Malmas from 18th July. It will end on 16 August. Newly married women can use rock salt during fasting in Malmas. According to belief, the newly married woman observes this fast in her maternal home. In this fast, she does not eat salt and sleeps on the ground.

Madhushravani, the famous folk festival of Mithila, from today, this year the newlyweds will perform snake worship for 44 days.

Food is prepared from grains brought from in-laws

After the puja, the food brought from the in-laws’ house is taken by the newly married women. For worship, clay idols of snakes, elephants, Gauri, Shiva are made. Then seasonal fruits, sweets, different types of flowers are offered. Kheer Rasgulla is offered as Prasad on the eighth and ninth day. Everyday in the evening, the newly married Aarti likes Bhole Shankar by singing Suhagan Geet, Kohbar Geet.

The brother of the newly wed has a big contribution

According to the belief, there is a big contribution of the brother of the newly married woman in this fast. Every day after the end of the puja, the brother wakes up his sister holding her hand. Madhushravani is performed only once in a lifetime, on the first day of marriage. This fast is observed by newly married women. Newly married women take food without salt for 13 to 14 days. Grains, sweet food are taken in this fast. During the rituals, the newlyweds use the same saree.

Madhushravani fast will be of one and a half month after 19 years due to excess month

Generally Madhushravani is of 14 to 15 days. This time due to Adhikamas (Kharmas or Malmas) it will last for about one and a half months. This will happen after 19 years, when this festival celebrated for the long life of the husband will be celebrated for more than a month. Madhushravani begins on the fifth day of Krishna Paksha of the month of Shravan, while it ends on the third day of Shukla Paksha. This time it will start on July 7 and end on August 19 with the firing of Temi. Meanwhile, it will be celebrated in two parts from 7th to 17th July and again from 17th July to 19th August.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan