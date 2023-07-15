Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP made skilled strategist Narendra Singh Tomar the convenor of the Election Management Committee

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 In view of this, the Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed senior party leader and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of the Election Management Committee. The party issued orders in this regard today. In a letter issued in the name of BJP’s National General Secretary Arun Singh, it has been told that BJP’s National President JP Nadda Has entrusted this important responsibility to Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Narendra Singh Tomar is MP from Morena

Narendra Singh Tomar is a Member of Parliament from Morena parliamentary constituency of Madhya Pradesh. He was born on 12 June 1957 at Porsa in Morena district. He has completed his graduation and during this time he got inclined towards politics. He has also been the president of the student union. After student life, he was also a councilor of Gwalior Municipal Corporation and after that became fully active in politics. In 1977, Narendra Singh Tomar was made the Mandal President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

BJP National President Mr. @JPNadda Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri. @nstomar Appointed as the Convener of the State Election Management Committee for the forthcoming Vidhan Sabha elections to be held in Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/PofC0ubLWJ

— BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) July 15, 2023



Tomar is a skilled politician

It is said about Narendra Singh Tomar that his organizational ability is very special. He is a skilled politician as well as a great strategist. It is said about Narendra Singh Tomar that he focuses on talking less and doing more. Narendra Singh Tomar was elected a member of the Lok Sabha for the first time in the year 2009. Narendra Singh Tomar was elected MLA from Gwalior in 1998. Narendra Singh Tomar has handled many important portfolios in the cabinet of Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh.

What is the mathematics of Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government is now in Madhya Pradesh. In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the party does not want to let go of this state at any cost. This is the reason why BJP has given full force in Madhya Pradesh elections. The central organization has taken over the command of the elections in the state. A few days ago Home Minister Amit Shah had gone to MP and inquired about the situation there. He not only took ground information, but also taught the BJP leaders the tricks of victory. BJP has also released the party’s song for the election, the lyrics of which are- Modi ke mann mein base MP and MP ke mann mein Modi… It is clear from this song that the party’s election in Madhya Pradesh will be on PM Modi’s face only. Will fight

Center’s eye on Madhya Pradesh elections

Madhya Pradesh election is very special for BJP as it is a kind of nose to nose fight in the Hindi heartland. This is the reason why the party has made Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav the election in-charge in MP, while the co-in-charge is Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. Both these leaders are considered special to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. It is also informed that the party’s state election in-charge and Union minister Bhupendra Singh, election co-incharge Ashwini Vaishnav will reach Bhopal on Saturday and will remain in Bhopal till July 17. In these two days, these leaders will review the preparations for the elections and will also take reports from the MLAs. It is being told that both the leaders will also give final shape to the names of the office bearers of the committees to be constituted for the assembly elections.

Elections at the end of the year, public feedback is important

Madhya Pradesh assembly elections are to be held later this year, but the party has already started preparations. State election in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and co-in-charge Ashwini Vaishnav will hold one-to-one discussions with the MLAs along with deciding the names of office bearers of the election committees. Its basic purpose is to assess the performance of the MLAs, on the basis of which the party will distribute tickets. This time the party is also in the mood to take the feedback of the general public before giving tickets, so that it becomes easier for them in the elections and the risk of losing the seat is reduced.

Who will be the face of the Chief Minister

Who will be the face of the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh elections? This is also a big question. Speculations were being made that BJP might change the face of the Chief Minister. The main reason for this was that some such incidents had come to the fore, due to which the image of this party has suffered a setback. The Congress has left no stone unturned in calling the BJP an anti-Dalit and anti-tribal party. However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan did damage control, which benefited him and Amit Shah said during his visit that there would be no change in the leadership.

Bihar: Union Minister Nityanand Rai met Chirag Paswan for the second time, Manjhi also received JP Nadda’s letter in hindi