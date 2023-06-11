Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers thrashed Yuva Morcha city president, video went viral...

City President of BJYM in front of Vaibhav Pawar, President of Madhya Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Indore Saugat Mishra Alleged supporters of another state functionary of the Morcha were thrashed. The incident, which took place on Saturday, was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the restaurant and its purported videos are going viral on social media.

The controversy started after the remark was allegedly

Eyewitnesses said that the brawl started after BJYM city president Saugat Mishra allegedly made remarks about the father of state minister Shubendra Gaur at a restaurant in Bhanwarkuan area in the presence of Pawar, who was visiting Indore. According to eyewitnesses, when the dispute escalated, Mishra was thrashed by alleged supporters of Gaur.

Accused of ambushing them by “goons”

Describing the incident as “normal”, Mishra, who reached the city BJP office after the controversy, said that he has informed the party organization about all the developments. However, the city BJP president later accused them of being ambushed by “goons” at the behest of Goud.

Front’s State General Secretary Rahul Tiwari issued notice to Gaur

A BJYM functionary said that the state general secretary of the front, Rahul Tiwari, has issued a notice to Gaur and sought his reply regarding the incident of fight in the restaurant. On the other hand, Vivek Tripathi, president of the media department of Youth Congress, has tweeted two alleged videos of this incident. Tripathi questioned in a tweet, “Why has no police action been taken so far against these Yuva Morcha office-bearers openly committing hooliganism? Will the police continue to act promptly only on those agitators who expose the corruption of the government?”

