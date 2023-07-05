Madhya Pradesh: Bulldozer will run at the house of Pravesh Shukla, accused of ‘direct urination’, case registered under NSA

Accused of urinating on tribal man pravesh shukla Has been arrested by the police late on Tuesday night. At the same time, preparations are being made to run a bulldozer at the house of the accused, for which security has been increased around the house of the accused. The police arrested the accused Pravesh Shukla late on Tuesday night and a case has been registered against him under the NSA.

#WATCH , Sidhi viral video: Madhya Pradesh HM Narottam Mishra, says "The BJP government has taken action against the accused. The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night and encroachment will be bulldozed" pic.twitter.com/iLTFbRvUmo

— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 5, 2023



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given strict action orders

Let me tell you that after the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took cognizance of the matter and said that he has instructed the administration to arrest the culprit and take strict action and also impose NSA. CM said that he has tarnished humanity. The harshest punishment for such a crime, the harshest word is also less. I have given instructions that harshest punishment should be given, strictest action should be taken, such action should be taken as an example… The criminal does not have any caste, religion or party, the criminal is only a criminal, he will be punished.

Accused BJP leader booked under NSA

On the other hand, after arresting the accused BJP leader Pravesh Shukla, he has been booked under NSA. Let me tell you that a video directly from Madhya Pradesh went viral in which a young man is urinating on a poor and destitute person and is also blowing a cigarette. The name of the accused is Pravesh Shukla. Who calls himself a legislator’s representative. This drunk young man is being told as BJP MLA’s representative Pravesh Shukla. However, MLA Kedarnath Shukla has refused to be the MLA representative of the accused. At the same time, in this case, preparations are being made to run a bulldozer at the house of the accused. Although the action of bulldozers has not started yet. A large amount of police force has reached the house of the accused.

Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the phone to PM Modi, know what happened?