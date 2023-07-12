Madhya Pradesh Election: Amit Shah made this special strategy, veteran leaders of the state were seen in the meeting which lasted for two hours

MP Election 2023: A few months are left for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Prior to this, political activity has increased in the state. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over an important meeting of the BJP in Bhopal on Tuesday night in which the strategy for the elections was prepared. It was during this meeting that the BJP decided to launch a special campaign in view of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections to be held later this year.

In connection with this meeting, BJP’s Madhya Pradesh unit president V.D. Sharma briefed the media. He said that ahead of the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Amit Shah has thoroughly reviewed the preparations for the elections. The decision to start ‘Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan’ from Madhya Pradesh has been taken in the meeting. It is being told that the meeting lasted for about two hours.

Review of the current political situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh in the meeting and discussed the election strategies in detail. Chairman V.D. Sharma said that Shah also took stock of the party’s preparations for the elections and after analyzing various aspects, gave the mantra of victory in the elections. Let us tell you that Amit Shah reached Bhopal on Tuesday evening to attend the meeting.

These leaders were present in the meeting

The meeting was also attended by Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnav, who have been appointed BJP in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, and their cabinet colleagues Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prahlad Patel. BJP’s national co-organization general secretary Shiv Prakash and MP-Chhattisgarh in-charge Ajay Jamwal were also seen in the meeting. Sources said that earlier Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, V.D. Sharma, Scindia, Tomar, Patel and state cabinet ministers had arrived at the airport to welcome Amit Shah. After this important meeting before the elections, Amit Shah left for the airport from the party office.