Madhya Pradesh Election: Priyanka Gandhi is coming to challenge Jyotiraditya Scindia! Know the condition of Gwalior-Chambal

Assembly elections are going to be held in Madhya Pradesh (MP Elections 2023) at the end of this year. Before this, the politics of the state has become hot. Everyone’s eyes are fixed on Jyotiraditya Scindia, the leader who sought votes for the Congress last time. This time he is taking the works done by BJP among the public and is appealing to vote in favor of the party.

Meanwhile, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh is now in full election mode. The responsibility of winning the election for the party is on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi and she is reaching Gwalior in Jyotiraditya Scindia’s stronghold after Mahakaushal. Congress General Secretary Priyanka will address a big gathering in Gwalior on July 22, for which preparations are going on in full swing. Regarding Priyanka Gandhi’s visit, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said recently that it is Gwalior’s tradition to welcome guests.

Priyanka Gandhi’s focus on which seats

Let us discuss here that it will be seen for the first time after Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP, when a senior Congress leader will address a public meeting in Gwalior. In fact, Priyanka Gandhi is first of all focusing on those seats in Madhya Pradesh which were already in the hands of the Congress. The party wants that the seat held by the Congress should remain with it this time as well. At the same time, the Congress is planning to snatch the seats that are in the BJP’s account.

A look at the seats in Gwalior-Chambal

If we look at Gwalior and Chambal, there are 8 districts in this region. There are 34 assembly seats in these districts. Talking about the assembly of the year 2018, this year the Congress had captured 26 out of these 34 seats. 7 seats went to the BJP, while one went to the Bahujan Samaj Party. At the same time, Congress had captured 10 out of 13 assembly seats in 3 districts of Chambal division alone.

If you remember, in the 2018 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Congress emerged as the single largest party with 114 out of 230 seats. Whereas BJP had won 109 seats. The Congress formed the government under the leadership of Kamal Nath, but in March 2020, after several MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP, the Congress government fell and the BJP government was re-formed under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.