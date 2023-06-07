Madhya Pradesh: Girl child fell in 300 feet deep borewell, efforts continue for 20 hours to save ‘Srishti’

Sehore Borewell Accident: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell into a 300-feet-deep borewell on Tuesday in a village in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. The administration is trying to get the girl out safely. Please tell that the rescue operation of the girl child is going on for about 20 hours but till now she has not been saved. Although initially an official of the district administration had told that the girl was trapped at a depth of 20 feet.

‘Srishti’ is stuck at a depth of about 50 feet

But, in this 20 hours, the girl is still trapped at a depth of about 50 feet. Earlier, digging work was being done with three poklen machines, now two poklen have been increased, while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also constantly monitoring the situation. Next to the borewell, a deep pit is being dug with the help of five Pokhlen machines and five JCBs. It is being told that due to the arrival of the stone, many difficulties are being faced in the excavation work.

Mumbai: Girl’s body recovered from hostel, suspect’s body found on railway track the next day

‘Get the girl out safely’, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The officer is from Mungavali village since last afternoon and rescue operation is going on with the help of JCB machines under the supervision of senior officers. Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who hails from Sehore district, has asked the officials to ensure the safe evacuation of the girl child. The officials of the Chief Minister’s Office are also in touch with the officials of the district administration. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.