Madhya Pradesh in leading role on the path of cultural revival

Lokendra Singh

On reviewing the last eight-ten years, it is noticed that this is the period of cultural renaissance of India. In this amritkal, India is moving towards its ‘self’. A grand and divine Shri Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya. The path of struggle and patience that Shriram had chosen, his devotees also followed for the construction of the temple. Now the divine Diwali is celebrated on the banks of Saryu without hesitation. From Kedar Dham to Kashi’s Vishwanath Temple and Avantika (Ujjain), Baba Mahakal’s world is taking a corporeal form. When India is changing course, then where can Madhya Pradesh be left behind in the time of cultural renaissance. In Madhya Pradesh, the Shivraj government is also playing a leading role in preserving and beautifying its cultural heritage. In this context, it should be understood what Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while deciding to construct ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ – “Today we are committed to preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage”. This statement of the Chief Minister indicates that Madhya Pradesh does not want to miss out in this era of cultural resurgence. The work of grooming India’s cultural values, which should have started from the time of independence, is starting now, so there is no stopping now. The hesitation shown by the initial leadership of our independent India at the time of restoration of Shri Somnath Temple, the present leadership is free from that futile hesitation. Our present leadership is not only proud of its cultural heritage but also seems committed to its promotion.

The intensity in the pace of cultural renaissance in Madhya Pradesh is visible after 2016, when an attempt was made to revive the great tradition of ‘Ideological Kumbh’ during ‘Simhastha’ organized in Ujjain. The government started moving forward in the light of the 51 nectar-like guiding points emanating from the ideological Mahakumbh. The construction of ‘Mahakal Lok’ was also one of those 51 points. The Shivraj government has done a commendable job of taking India’s ancient culture, its philosophy and teachings to the society by making Mahakal Lok a reality. A large number of people from all over the country and the state are continuously reaching for the darshan of Mahakal Lok. What would all these visitors/tourists take with them from here? Undoubtedly, they must have left after learning India’s knowledge-tradition and values ​​of life. Committed to preserving the cultural heritage, the Government, encouraged by the public offerings to Mahakal Lok, in the next episode of cultural revival Shri Ram Raja Corridor and Vanvasi Ram Lok in Orchha, Hanuman Dham in Jam Savli, Devi Lok in Salkanpur, Datia Mai Pitambara’s Dham and Shri Ram Van Gaman Path are to be constructed. At the same time, the development of Ekatm Dham in Omkareshwar in the memory of Jagadguru Adya Shankaracharya is almost towards completion. Seven centers will be built in the huge complex of Ekatm Dham, which will be based on the architectural and architectural arts of India. Not only will a museum focused on the life journey of Acharya Shankar be built here, this place will also become a research institute for Advaita. Remember that Omkareshwar is the place of knowledge of Acharya Shankar. This is the same place from where the great journey of his life started after receiving the teachings of Advaita philosophy. Basically, Ekatmdham is being developed in the direction of universalization of the same Advaita philosophy.

Madhya Pradesh government has also taken decisive steps towards the construction of ‘Shri Ram Vanagaman Path’. The demand for developing the road through which Lord Shri Ram had passed during the period of exile has been being made by the Hindu society for a long time. Various governments have also announced the construction of ‘Ram Van Gaman Path’ several times, but till now no concrete initiative has been taken in this direction. For the first time, taking a concrete initiative, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up ‘Shri Ramchandra Path Gaman Nyas’. Seeing the kind of determination Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed regarding the construction of Ram Path Gaman, I am confident that this dream will also come true soon. It is noteworthy that during his 14 years of exile, the presence of Lord Shri Ram remained in Madhya Pradesh for the longest time. In a way, Madhya Pradesh has been fortunate in receiving the blessings of Rama. Here Ram spent 11 years, 11 months and 11 days. Ram’s journey to the forest starts from Chitrakoot in Satna district in the state. From Kamtanath Temple Chitrakoot, Ram reached Spati Anusuiya Ashram after Sphatik Shila and Gupta Godavari. After this, Ram reached Shahpura in Jabalpur via Saleha temple Panna, Maihar via Barwara in Katni district. Ram has also passed through Gwari Ghat of Jabalpur. From here reached Ram Mandir Taladham in Satna district to Sitamarhi in Shahdol and then to Amarkantak. Since Ram spent maximum time in Madhya Pradesh, the construction of Ram Path is also the responsibility of Madhya Pradesh. It is heartening that the Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh has come forward to fulfill this responsibility with joy.

The cultural renaissance that is taking place will also become the basis for the all-round progress of the country and the state. The formula of India’s unity and integrity is also our culture. When we look back at the pages of ancient history, we come to know that from Acharya Chanakya to Acharya Shankar, India took the basis of culture to make India strong and united. Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya also worked on the cultural side in his time to connect the country and establish unity. Culture was also the soul of the movements going on across the country against the British rule. Our relation with the land of India from north to south and from east to west is also based on culture. India’s culture was the first to say in the world that there is only one element in the root of everyone. There is only one Brahman in matter and consciousness. That’s why diversity is visible in India externally, but internally everyone is connected to each other. Because, everyone believes that there is only one element in everyone.

We should not forget that the respect that India has received in the world is more due to its cultural heritage and cultural life values ​​than economic progress. If India could not preserve its culture, then what would be its identity? The nation of India has been recognized in the world by its culture. Culture is the soul of India. Culture is also the main basis of India’s unity. The soul of India, which Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay has called Chiti, is the culture of this country. Gandhian thinker Dharampal has also tried to explain the origin of India by outlining the cultural side of India in his book ‘Indian Mind, Manas and Time’. He has made it clear that until we do not understand the mind of India, do not know it and do not connect with it, we cannot make India ‘Bharat’. Many problems have arisen today because of forgetting our nature. In the last 70 years, writers, litterateurs and historians of a particular ideology tried to take the general society away from ‘Bharat Bodh’. A conspiracy was hatched to cut the country from its culture. He raised such discussions, which did not lead to understanding of India at all, but the general society definitely moved towards forgetting India. The real reason for the rise and fall of the Indian nation has always been the light of culture or the lack of it. Today India is aspiring for progress. Wants to stand as a strong and glorious nation in the world. Support is also being received from all sides. In such a situation, only this cultural renaissance can give strength to India. This cultural renaissance would prove to be the one to shape India’s destiny. (The author is assistant professor at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication.)