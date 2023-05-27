Madhya Pradesh: ISIS module busted, conspiracy to spread terror, 3 arrested

in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh Isis During the crackdown on the module, NIA has seized sharp edged weapons, ammunition, incriminating documents and digital devices. The National Investigation Agency on Saturday busted a terror module linked to ISIS in an intelligence-led joint operation with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police, arresting three people from Jabalpur.

NIA raids 13 places, 3 arrested

The arrests were made during overnight raids conducted by the NIA at 13 locations in Jabalpur on 26 and 27 May. The three arrested Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid will be produced in the special NIA court in Bhopal. The central agency has seized sharp weapons, ammunition (including prohibited bore), incriminating documents and digital devices.

NIA arrested ISIS supporter on May 24

The NIA had registered the case on May 24 during its probe into the alleged pro-ISIS activities of Mohammad Adil Khan, who came under the agency’s radar in August last year. He and his associates are accused of being involved in spreading ISIS propaganda through social media platforms as well as grassroots ‘Dawa’ programmes.

There was a conspiracy to spread terror in the country by holding meetings in local mosques and homes-NIA

The agency said in a statement that the module used to hold meetings in local mosques and homes and conspire to spread terror in the country. Investigation revealed that all the three accused were highly radicalized and determined to carry out violent Jihad activities. They were engaged in raising funds, disseminating ISIS propaganda material, motivating and recruiting youth and procuring arms and ammunition for the purpose of carrying out terrorist activities.

The activity was being done by a local group by the name of ‘Fisbilillah’

According to the NIA, Syed Mamoor Ali had formed a local group by the name of ‘Fisbilillah’ and was also operating a WhatsApp group with the same name. He along with his associates was trying to buy a pistol and for this he was in contact with an illegal arms supplier in Jabalpur. A staunch ISIS follower and supporter, Adil had managed to assemble an active group of like-minded radicalized individuals based in Jabalpur. The NIA said some members of the module were already contemplating hijrat (flight), while others had plans to form a local organization to carry out violent jihad in India.

YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp channels were running to involve youth in ISIS

Adil was also running several YouTube, Instagram and WhatsApp channels to inspire and recruit youth to join ISIS. Investigation revealed that Shahid had also planned to buy weapons including pistols, IEDs and even grenades for violent attacks in India