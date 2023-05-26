Madhya Pradesh: NIA will now investigate the suspected terrorists of Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HUT)

Bhopal, 26 May (Hindustan Times). Madhya Pradesh government has handed over the investigation of cases related to 16 suspected terrorists of radical Islamic terrorist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HUT) arrested from Madhya Pradesh and Telangana from Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to NIA. The major reason given behind this is that the members of HUT are connected to other states. Along with this, his international connection has also been revealed. Therefore, now the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate this matter.

In this regard, State Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra said on Friday that “NIA will now investigate the case of radical Islamic organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT). HuT members arrested from the state have links with other states and their international connections have also been revealed. Madhya Pradesh is an island of peace and if any person or organization tries to spread unrest, it will be crushed.

Home Minister Dr. Mishra also informed that the case diary has now been handed over to the NIA in the entire case. Investigation will be done by NIA only and legal action will be taken against them in future. He said that whatever organization may be involved in creating unrest in Madhya Pradesh, it will not be spared.

It is noteworthy that on May 9, the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested 10 suspected terrorists from Bhopal and one from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh. MP ATS had also arrested five accused from Telangana’s Hyderabad. All these radical and terrorist organizations were found working for Hizb-ut-Tahrir. After this, he was presented in the court in Bhopal, where the court first granted remand for him till May 19, as sought by the police. After that, when all these suspected terrorists were brought to the court on May 19, the court sent six of them to jail on judicial remand and for the remaining 10, the ATS was again handed over on remand. Further, on the appearance of all these in the court on May 24, the police did not ask for their remand and then 10 members were sent to jail till June 2. Now the next hearing in this matter is to be held on June 2.