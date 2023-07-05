Madhya Pradesh Pee Scandal: Bulldozer runs on illegal possession of accused Pravesh Shukla

Madhya Pradesh The administration has run a bulldozer on the illegal possession of Pravesh Shukla, accused in the case of urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district. His house was demolished. Taking cognizance, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered action after the video of him urinating went viral.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s office gave information by tweeting about the action against accused Pravesh Shukla. CM’s office tweeted and wrote, NSA has been imposed against the accused. The bulldozer has also been started and if needed, Mama ji will bury the criminals even under 10 feet of ground. Mamaji’s message is clear. That’s why those with wrong intentions should think 10 times before committing crime in Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, the accused was arrested late on Tuesday night for urinating on a tribal youth. State Home Minister Narottam Mishra described the act of the accused as heinous, condemnable and shameful for humanity.

Action is being taken against Pravesh Shukla, accused of the urine scandal, under the National Security Act. A case has been registered against him under sections 294 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Congress had claimed that the accused was linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but the ruling party denied the allegation. While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also termed this act as shameful and condemnable and demanded the demolition of the property of the accused.