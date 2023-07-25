Madhya Pradesh: Ramsar site “Sakhya Sagar” is the abode of migratory birds

Bhopal, 25 July (Hindustan Times). Bhoj Wetland of Bhopal, Sakhya Sagar of Shivpuri, Sirpur of Indore and Yashwant Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, famous for their special places, give a new look to the beauty of this region. By being declared a Ramsar site, their international importance and protection increases. Sankhya Sagar, located in the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district, is a favorite habitat of migratory birds.

Public Relations Officer Sunita Dubey told on Tuesday that Sakhya Sagar Lake is also known as Chandpatha. In July 2022, five wetlands of the country were given the status of Ramsar site by the Ramsar Convention. This lake of Madhya Pradesh is also included in it. After Bhoj Wetland, it has the distinction of being the second Ramsar site in the state.

He told that Sakhya Sagar Lake was constructed by the then Maharaja Scindia of Gwalior State by building a dam on Maniyar river in the 19th century. The main purpose of lake construction was irrigation, fisheries, entertainment etc. It was notified as Madhav National Park in the year 1956 with an area of ​​167 sq km. In the year 1959, it was renamed as Madhav National Park after Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia of Gwalior.

p style=”text-align: justify;”>Sakhya Sagar Lake is one of the important water systems of the state, which is rich in biodiversity. Apart from Maniyar river, many small and big rivers and drains meet in this lake. The lake is surrounded by mountains and dense forests of the Madhav National Park.

Sakhya Sagar is the habitat of local and migratory birds. Migratory birds such as geese, pochard, pintail, mallard, shell duck, gadwal and shore birds visit here every year. Local birds include red-bottled, lapwing, large pied wangtail, Indian pond heron, cormorant, painted stork, white ibis, purple sunbird and white breasted kingfisher, which are easily sighted. This is a suitable place for the amphibians of the national park.

It is also home to a variety of reptiles, including crocodiles, pythons and monitor lizards. The lake maintains the biodiversity surrounding the Madhav National Park. Being inside the national park, this lake is surrounded by greenery and is a tourist attraction.