Madhya Pradesh: Sickle cell causes serious disease, PM Modi will start its eradication mission today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission from Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh today. A statement has been issued in this regard. An official release said that during the program the prime minister will also distribute sickle cell genetic condition cards to the beneficiaries.

The official release said that the objective of the mission is to address the serious health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, especially among the tribal population. Let us tell you that sickle-cell anemia is caused by a defective gene hemoglobin S, which causes flexible red blood cells to become rigid cells, which obstructs blood flow and increases the risk of organ damage.

The mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023

The program will mark an important milestone in the Centre’s efforts to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047, the release said. The mission was announced in the Union Budget 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also start the distribution of about 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh. Assembly elections are to be held in the state by the end of this year.

Modi will also participate in the conclusion of ‘Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra’

Earlier, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma told reporters that Modi would also take part in the concluding ‘Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra’. Rani Durgavati was the ruler of Gondwana in the middle of the 16th century. He is remembered as a brave, fearless and courageous warrior who fought for freedom against the Mughals. This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to MP in a span of just four days.

Elaborate arrangements made to welcome Modi in Shahdol district

An official said Modi was to stay in Shahdol district after his visit to Bhopal on June 27 but it was postponed due to bad weather. Sharma said that elaborate arrangements are being made to welcome Modi in Shahdol district. In addition, the Prime Minister will visit Pakaria village in the district and interact with tribal leaders, leaders of self-help groups, PESA (Panchayat Extension Act for Scheduled Areas) committees and village-level football club captains.