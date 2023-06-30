Madhya Pradesh: ‘Thug’ had to cheat heavily, court sentenced him to 170 years

A sessions court in Madhya Pradesh has convicted a 55-year-old man for duping 34 people of Rs 72 lakh. 170 years in prison Have heard. Additional Sessions Judge Abdullah Ahmed, in his judgment passed on June 28, convicted the accused Nasir Mohammed under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 193 (punishment for false evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. There is a provision of maximum 7 years of jail sentence in both the sections.

5-5 years sentence for each case

The judge passed the sentence order on the same day when he observed that “the convict has cheated a total of 34 persons. It is necessary to impose separate punishment for each victim because the responsibility for the crimes committed by the accused towards each victim is also different. “For each count, a sentence of 5 years’ rigorous imprisonment is awarded, that is, for a total of 34 counts, a sentence of 170 years’ rigorous imprisonment is awarded,” the court said. It also ordered that Rs 10,000 be given to each of the victims as compensation out of the fine deposited by the convict.

this is not the first case

This is not the first case in which the court has given such severe punishment which will run continuously. In March, a court in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district sentenced a director of a chit fund company to 250 years in prison for defrauding over Rs 4,000 crore from over 35 lakh investors in 20 states.

Greed to invest in the construction of a garment factory

According to the prosecution, the convict had told the residents of Bhainsa and Sadar villages in Sagar district that he had a garment business in Cambodia, Vietnam and Dubai and induced the victims to invest in the construction of a garment factory. When some of the victims alleged that Nasir was posing as a businessman from Gujarat and spoke different languages ​​like Kashmiri, the accused kept promising to return their money when his identity was in doubt.

The accused and his family fled the house

Subsequently, in the intervening night of September 17 and 18, 2019, the victims reached his house and accused him of being a terrorist and anti-national. The accused and his family members fled after the incident, following which a case was registered against them. While convicting the accused, the court said that he “made a false statement in the name of building a factory”, was “not a resident of Sagar and lied that he had a bungalow in Gujarat which was sold for Rs 7.85 crore “.

The lawyer of the accused appealed to serve the sentence

The “victim was duped on account of false statement of inducement” by the accused who “continued to issue checks for payment of money fraudulently extorted from the victim despite having no money in the account”. The court noted that “by pretending to be a wealthy businessman, accused Nasir Mohammed” made false statements and “cleverly lured the victims”. “All these circumstances prove beyond any doubt that the accused Nasir Mohammed obtained lakhs of rupees by managing the victims by cheating them,” said the judgement. During the sentencing, the convict’s counsel Ramakant Mishra said. That the accused “has no previous conviction or criminal character, it is therefore requested to impose the minimum sentence”.

