Maduva grain crop will grow for the first time on the soil of Bundelkhand

Hamirpur, June 26 (Hindustan Times). After several decades, the department has completed preparations for cultivation of Ragi (Maduva) and Kodo on the soil of Bundelkhand region including Hamirpur. According to the guidelines of the government, free seeds have also been provided to the farmers for the cultivation of these crops included in coarse cereals in thousands of hectares of area. According to the department, for the first time farmers will grow ragi crop in this area.

In the Bundelkhand region about four decades ago, thousands of farmers used to cultivate Kodo, Jowar, Bajra and other crops in traditional farming. But due to the loss every year in agriculture, now the farmers have abandoned the cultivation of Kodo included in coarse grains. Last time in Hamirpur district, jowar was sown in 16105 hectare area, bajra was sown in 89 hectare, while in Mahoba, 4521 hectare was sown with sorghum, 4 hectare. In Banda of Bundelkhand region, farmers had sown jowar in 18,765 hectares and millet in 4,712 hectares.

Last year in Chitrakoot, jowar was sown in 19,332 hectares and bajra in 11,115 hectares during the Kharif season. Jowar was sown in 58823 hectare and bajra in 15920 hectare in the four districts of Bundelkhand. Deputy Director Agriculture Harishankar Bhargava told that this time in Banda, Chitrakoot, Mahoba and Hamirpur of Chitrakoot Dham Mandal of Bundelkhand, farmers will sow jowar in 836 hectares, Kodo in 432 hectares, Sawa in 540 hectares and Maduva (Ragi) in 848 hectares. . The seeds allotted by the government have also been distributed free of cost to the farmers.

Income will be doubled from cultivation of ragi, kodo and other coarse grains

Deputy Director Agriculture Harishankar Bhargava said that this time preparations have been completed for cultivation of Maduva (Ragi), Sava, Kodo and Jowar in an area of ​​2656 hectares in Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda and Chitrakoot of Chitrakoot Dham Banda Mandal. The government has provided free seeds to the farmers for cultivation of these crops. In this division itself, this time 6640 farmers will sow the crops of Kodo, Sava, Maduva and Jowar. In Jhansi, Lalitpur and Jalaun also, more than two and a half thousand farmers will sow on thousands of hectares. Told that farming of these crops will change the fate of the farmers.

Nutrients will be found in Ragi grains, will also get relief from all diseases

Ragi (Maduva) grain is considered good for health. Because it contains more nutrients. Deputy Director Agriculture Harishankar Bhargava told that eating ragi grains strengthens the bones of the body and constipation also gets rid of it. Hamirpur’s Ayurveda doctor Dr. Dilip Tripathi told that this grain has more fiber. Contains plenty of calcium. This grain is very beneficial for the digestive system. Told that ragi grain roti can be eaten and making a paste out of its flour and applying it on the skin improves.