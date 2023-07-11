Mafia and criminals will not be able to run school-college in UP, affidavit will have to be given to join the management

Lucknow : Now criminals and mafia will not be able to run educational institutions in UP. Along with this, such people who are members or on any other position in the society of any educational institutions will be shown the way out. It has been decided that only people of good image will remain in the committees related to educational institutions. Now the office bearers and members of the management committee of educational institutions will have to give an affidavit that they have not been sentenced by the court for two years or more in such cases.

This order has been given to all the deputy registrars and assistant registrars of the state on behalf of the registrar, firms, societies and chits. It has been made mandatory to take an affidavit from the office bearers of the management committee.

Affidavit will have to be given at this time

It has been made mandatory for Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar Firms- Societies and Chits to take this affidavit from the Management Committee attached to all educational institutions at the time of registration and renewal. The High Court had ordered on April 27 that only people of good standing should remain in the committees attached to educational institutions. After that order of the High Court, the government has made this arrangement.

If found in these crimes, will be out of the committee

The people of the Management Committee Executive will have to write in the affidavit that he has not been declared bankrupt by any competent court authority. He has not been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for any offense relating to the formation, promotion, management or conduct of the affairs of the society or body corporate or for such offence. In addition, there has not been a conviction by a competent court for an offense punishable with imprisonment for two years or more. A person will be able to remain in the management committee of the educational institution only if the Pak is clean in all these matters.

Committees running about one lakh educational institutions

Let us tell you that according to the Office of the Registrar Chit Fund Societies, at present there are about five lakh committees registered in Chit Fund Societies in UP. About 20 percent of these societies are related to educational institutions.

