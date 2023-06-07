Mafia eye on Jharkhand’s land map, original copy missing from office

There is a crisis on the land maps of Jharkhand. This map is no longer secure. Mafias have an eye on the map. At the same time, the matter of connivance of the personnel deployed in its security is also coming to the fore. This is the reason why all the maps done online earlier were copied in pen drives and sold. Now the case of disappearance of the original land maps of Jharkhand has come to the fore. Here the original copy of the map has disappeared from the very secure map room of the settlement office. Not one such case has happened.

One of the original maps has come in front of Prabhat Khabar. This map is of Godatoli of Khunti. Its police station number is 46. The year 1902-03 AD is written on the original copy of this map. In this the tally sheet number-1 is mentioned.

This sheet has a map of the entire area. In this, the condition of the land has been shown according to every account and plot. Copies of these maps are given to any person for a fixed fee if needed, but it is being told that from here the original copies are being sold in the market for two to five thousand rupees. This is happening with the connivance of the personnel. The personnel say that this property belongs to the people of the state. If it is destroyed, then the real condition of the land will not be known.

Maps were brought under tight security



The maps were brought from Gardnibagh in Patna to Ranchi under tight security. For this, along with four DSPs, executive magistrates were deployed. Maps were brought by Scott by loading them in many trucks. When the map was brought to the Ranchi settlement office, there was tight security here too. All arrangements were made to ensure that the map does not get damaged in any way. Map room was prepared. Unauthorized entry is prohibited in the map room. Treatment is also done to protect from termites, but here the map is being damaged by the workers themselves.

The map branch is dependent on contract workers



The map here is in the responsibility of branch contract workers. Except the in-charge of the branch and an officer of the level of Assistant Settlement Officer, all are contract workers. Instructions were given to remove these contract workers earlier also, but they were not removed, rather they have been given the responsibility of the most important branch.