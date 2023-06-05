Mafia Mukhtar Ansari convicted in Awadhesh Rai murder case, sentence will be announced after some time, case is 32 years old

Varanasi: The court has convicted mafia Mukhtar Ansari in the famous Awadhesh Rai murder case in UP. Special Judge MP MLA Court Avneesh Gautam gave this verdict in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. Mukhtar Ansari was produced through video conferencing.

Mukhtar Ansari is the main accused in the Awadhesh Rai murder case. After almost 32 years, everyone’s eyes were fixed on this decision of the court. Last month, on May 22, the final arguments were completed by Mukhtar Ansari’s lawyer.

Mukhtar Ansari has been sentenced in four cases in the last one year. But, in all these cases, the case of Awadhesh Rai murder case is the biggest. This case remained in headlines due to the disappearance of the original diary from the murder case. During the hearing in June 2022, it was found that the original case diary of this massacre was missing. Mukhtar Ansari was also accused of this.

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader Awadhesh Rai, living in Lahurabir area of ​​Chetganj police station area of ​​Varanasi, was standing outside the house with his brother Ajay Rai. Meanwhile, the miscreants who came from the van suddenly started firing targeting them, in which Awadhesh Rai died. The entire Purvanchal was shaken by this incident. There was a lot of stir in the politics of UP regarding the murder of a high profile personality.

In the case, Awadhesh Rai’s brother and currently Congress provincial president Ajay Rai made Mukhtar Ansari the main accused. Along with this, the names of Bhim Singh, Kamlesh Singh and former MLAs Abdul Kalam and Rakesh Judiciary were also included in the FIR. Of these, Kamlesh and Abdul Kalam have died.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6R-Sx94KNEc)