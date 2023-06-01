Magadh Medical: Hospital staff reluctant to book package for Ayushman beneficiaries had to undergo MRI from outside

Went: In the surgery ward of Magadh Medical Hospital, the admitted patient of Ayushman Bharat Yojana had to undergo MRI by going to a private hospital outside his own money. It has cost him Rs 6000. As soon as the matter came to light, the nodal officer of the scheme and the district coordinator’s office swung into action in the hospital. According to the information received from the hospital, a few days ago Rambali Yadav, a resident of Barachatti Kahudag, had come here for treatment in the OPD with a complaint of kidney and intestinal problems. From there the doctor told him to get admitted for the operation. He got admitted here. After reaching Ayushman’s Arogya Mitra, he got registered before his treatment. After this he was completely sure that his treatment would now be free under the scheme. There will be no money for medicine or investigation from outside. The surgery doctor asked him to get an MRI done from outside before the operation.

MRI done by taking loan

The patient told that on the advice of the doctor, he got the MRI done by spending Rs 6000 from outside. On giving the bill to the hospital, it was said that his package has not been booked. His condition is such that he has got MRI done by taking a loan from a relative. Relatives are asking for money. Till now the assurance of getting money from the hospital is being given.

Ayushman friends will have to work properly

The beneficiaries of Ayushman Yojana do not have to spend themselves after hospitalization and registration under the scheme. For that, the amount of every disease has been fixed by the government under the scheme. After registering this patient of Barachatti, the further process was not completed. Arogya Mitra did not reach him with any kind of problem. Because of this a little problem has arisen. Efforts are being made to get the patient money.

Dr. PK Aggarwal, Deputy Superintendent cum Nodal Officer for Planning, Magadh Medical Hospital

