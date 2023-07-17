maha sanyog on the second monday of sawan devotees immersed in devotion to shiva pagoda echoed with the cheers of har har mahadev rjl

Sawan Second Monday 2023: Devotees immersed in Shiva devotion on the second Monday of Sawan. In the temples of the city, long queues have started since morning for offering prayers to Kanwariyas and devotees. Devotees performed Jalabhishek in Shivalayas. Along with this the Shivalaya resounded with the shouts of Har Har Mahadev. However, on the second Monday also the crowd of kanwariyas is said to be less. The police left no stone unturned in the security arrangements of Kanwaris and temples. Police have been deployed at various places on the route of the kanwariyas. Shiva temples were decorated from Sunday evening itself. Kanwariyas are reaching Shiva temples in the city with water from Kachla Ghat in Badayun and Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Kanwariyas coming to the city were welcomed with flowers at various places. The kanwariyas who reached Shivalaya performed water anointing and asked for their wishes. Devotees had darshan, worship and water anointing of God in the temples. The doors of the temples were opened for the devotees from Monday morning itself. Arrangements for worship, consecration, and darshan were made for women and men in separate queues by placing bamboo bats in the temples. However, since Sunday night itself, groups of Shiva devotees had started coming to have darshan of Lord Shiva.