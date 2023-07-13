mahadev himself appeared in yamuna river special worship is done in sawan rjl

Sawan 2023: Agra. About 800 years ago, a Panchmukhi Mahadev’s Shivling appeared in the Yamuna river in Agra. This Shivling is currently present in the temple near the crossroads of Belanganj area. This temple is known as Panchmukhi Mahadev. It is said that when this Shivling appeared, at that time Yamuna river used to flow next to this temple. There is also a history of this temple that when there was a fatal attack on the wife of an English officer, his wife came to the temple. The bullet passed near the wife but could not even touch the woman. Impressed by the power of Panchmukhi Mahadev, the British officer renovated the temple. Hundreds of devotees come to the temple daily to have darshan of Bholenath.