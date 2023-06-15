Mahadharna of Jharkhand State Jansevak Sangh on 11 point demands including reduction in grade pay, warned of fast unto death

Ranchi: Jharkhand State Public Service Association is agitating for its 11-point demands. They are on indefinite strike since May 9. At present, public servants from different districts of the state are sitting on a protest in front of the Agriculture Secretariat of Nepal House, Doranda, Ranchi. Other demands including reducing grade pay from 2400- to 2000 are included.

Sitting on dharna in front of Agriculture Secretariat

In the 11th year of service, after taking advantage of service-confirmation and MACP, the grade-pay of public servants was reduced from 2400/- to 2000/- under a conspiracy by the high officials of Agriculture Department by misinterpreting the Public Servant Appointment and Service Condition Rules 2011-12. Public servants are sitting on an indefinite state-level protest in front of the Agriculture Secretariat (Nepal House) against the order regarding harvesting and fulfillment of pending 11-point demands.

Public servants have been performing many other responsibilities as well

In Jharkhand, in 2011-12, 1836 VLW / Rural Extension Worker (Jan Sevak) was appointed in different blocks of various districts to take new agricultural research and agricultural techniques to the farmers at the grassroots level, in the pay scale 5200-20,200 grade-pay 2400 / – was done. Considering the educational qualification and work efficiency of public servants since their appointment, they have also been given additional charge in many departments. At present, public servants have been successfully performing all the tasks related to elections along with supervisory posts of not only Agriculture Department but also of other departments like Block Supply Officer, Assistant Warehouse Manager, Block Welfare Officer, Block Statistics Supervisor.

He addressed the Mahadharna

The Mahadharna program was mainly organized by Gopal Sharan Singh and Ashok Kumar Singh (Nayan), President, Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employees Federation, Sudesh Kumar, General Secretary, and Sushila Tigga, Patron Jharkhand State Non-Gazetted Employees Federation, Mahesh Singh, National Secretary All India State Pensioners Federation, Vikrant Kumar Singh, President NMOPS/JHAROTEF, Ujjwal Tiwari, General Secretary, NMOPS/JHAROTEF, Rakesh Kumar, Provincial Media Incharge, NMOPS/JHAROTEF, Mithlesh Kumar Sahay, President, Retired Employees Cell NMOPS/JHAROTEF, Manoranjan Kumar, General Secretary, Jharkhand State Under Vanseva Sangh addressed.

Warned of fast unto death

Jharkhand State Public Service Association President Devendra Kumar said that public servants across the state are on an indefinite strike from May 9 to fulfill their Smita and 11-point pending demands, but the Agriculture Department and the government have not yet taken any initiative for talks. has been done. In this situation, the state unions intensify the movement on the basis of the support received from various service cadres (such as Non-Gazetted Employees Federation, NMOPS/JHAROTEF, Jharkhand Progressive Teachers Association, Jharkhand Under Forest Service Association, including 45 employees / teachers / office bearers associations of the state) He is forced to go against the government. General Secretary of Jharkhand Rajya Jan Sevak Sangh, Lokesh Kumar said that in the last 37 days strike and picketing program, MLAs, Ministers, local people’s representatives and representatives of Panchayati Raj gave written support to the picketing program in all the districts of the state. Is. If positive initiative is not taken, we will also fast unto death. The stage was operated by Dilip Yadav, North Chhotanagpur divisional president and Sujata Gupta, women’s cell representative.

