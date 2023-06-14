Mahagathbandhan’s dharna at the block headquarters of Bihar today, there will be a protest against the central government

Patna. In protest against the failures of the central government, demonstrations will be held on behalf of the Grand Alliance at all the block headquarters of the state including Patna on Thursday, 15th June. The Grand Alliance has completed its preparations. According to the information, preparations have been made with the coordination between the constituents of the grand alliance to perform at the block headquarters.

The leader of the Grand Alliance party which is strong in the region will lead the protest program of the Grand Alliance there. A high-level committee has reached a consensus in this matter among the constituents of the Grand Alliance.

There will be statewide picketing

State RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed told that on June 15 there is a program of statewide protest. All senior leaders and workers of the Grand Alliance will be involved in this program. Ahmed told that due to the wrong policies of the Center, demonstrations will be held against rising inflation, unemployment, communalism, casteism and other issues in the country. Through this public opinion will be created against the Centre. According to the experts, blocks have also been decided especially for the participation of state office bearers including Ministers, MLAs, former MLAs.

people rallying against inflation

CPI Male State Secretary Kunal has said that people are getting mobilized against inflation, the effect of which will be seen on 15th June. On the other hand, auto rickshaw campaign took place in Patna on Wednesday under the joint aegis of the Grand Alliance. Along with this, an intensive campaign was launched in the districts of Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Darbhanga, Siwan etc.

