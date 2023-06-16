Mahajutan of MLAs from all over the country in Mumbai today, these MLAs of Jharkhand will participate, these agendas will be discussed

There is a grand gathering of MLAs and MLCs from all over the country in Mumbai. More than 2500 MLAs from different states will participate in this conference. From Jharkhand, more than two dozen MLAs from both sides have reached Mumbai. The MLAs got registered to attend the National Legislators Conference on Thursday. There will be dialogue on different agenda in the conference on June 16-17.

On the first day of the conference, experts will give their opinion on stress in public life, sustainable development and returns, welfare planning, use of technology in economic development as well as better legislative process. MLAs gathered from all over the country will tell their experiences on these subjects. Along with this, the MLA will participate in the round table discussion. In the year 2047, MLAs of different parties will discuss on the subject of India.

There will also be a discussion on the nature of the debate inside the House and to increase its level. Legislators will also hold talks about the challenges of the legislative process. In the conference on June 17, the MLAs will also be taught the tricks for better development of their areas. Along with this, aspects of coordination with bureaucracy will also be discussed. In the conference, there will also be an exhibition related to the innovative use of good governance, development in social and economic sectors of different states.

Photo galleries, live videos and cartoons on current affairs will be the attractions of the conference. Former Speaker of Lok Sabha Shivraj Patil, Meera Kumar and many experts of political and legislative works are reaching the conference. Many non-governmental organizations including the Government of Maharashtra, MIT School of Government, Indian Student Parliament, UNESCO are playing a role in organizing the national conference.

These MLAs have reached from Jharkhand:

CP Singh, Dr. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Niral Purti, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vinod Singh, Naveen Jaiswal, Dr. Lambodar Mahato, Deepika Pandey Singh, Kishun Das, Jaimangal Singh, Umashankar Akela, Kushwaha Shashibhushan Mehta, Irfan Ansari, Raj Sinha, Purnima Singh, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Samri Lal, Ramchandra Singh and others.