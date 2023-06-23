Mahajutan of opposition in Patna: Mamta-Mehbooba said, history is going to be made from Bihar, it started from Jammu-Kashmir

Patna : Chiefs and leaders of 17 political parties of the country participated in the grand opposition rally organized against the BJP in Bihar’s capital Patna on Friday. After the meeting was over, the leaders of the opposition parties addressed the media. During this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said that Bihar has been the land of mass movements and a history is going to be made in the country from here. At the same time, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the history which is going to be made from the land of Bihar in the country, has already happened from Jammu and Kashmir.

We will fight the elections unitedly: Mamta Banerjee

Addressing the media after the meeting of the United Opposition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that Bihar has been the land of mass movements and once again history making has begun from this Bihar. He said that we are united, we will fight unitedly. History started from here.

BJP wants history to be changed

BJP wants history to be changed and we also want history to be saved from Bihar. He said that some people say that if the ‘dictatorial’ government is re-elected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, then there will be no next election in the country, but we want to say that we are here to unite against this fascist government. are sitting here.

Next meeting will be held in Shimla

Mamta Banerjee further said that the meeting held in Patna was good. We have emphasized on three things. It is that we are one, we will fight together, the next meeting will be held in Shimla. He said that BJP wants history to be changed and we want history to be saved from Bihar.

Godse’s country will not become Gandhi’s country

At the same time, Mehbooba Mufti, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the history that is going to be made from the land of Bihar has started from Jammu and Kashmir. He said that our effort will be that we will not allow Gandhi’s country to become ‘Godse’s country’. He said that our Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for what is happening inside the country and our democracy, constitution and secularism are being attacked. It has started from Jammu-Kashmir and the same thing is happening in the whole country which has happened with us. The idea of ​​India with which we have joined hands with the country of Mahatma Gandhi and Nehru.