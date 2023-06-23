Mahajutan of opposition: Opposition parties unitedly announced to contest elections against BJP, agreed on these things

Opposition Unity Meeting: Major opposition parties of the country on Friday took a united pledge to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha against the BJP in Patna. For this, the opposition parties will field a common candidate against the BJP. On the initiative of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the leaders of 15 parties gathered for the first time, it was decided that now a meeting will be held in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, between July 10 and 12, in which further strategy will be decided.

15 parties took part in the meeting which lasted for three and a half hours.

Hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, the meeting lasted for about three and a half hours at the Chief Minister’s residence on Ane Marg. About 30 top leaders of 15 parties participated in this meeting and kept their points. After the meeting, all the parties also held a joint press conference. The conference was attended by RJD President Lalu Prasad, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, UP’s former CM Akhilesh Yadav, CPI’s D Raja, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya and former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah also addressed. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not attend this press conference.

Everyone will meet the challenge together: Nitish Kumar

Addressing the media after the meeting of opposition parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that it was a very good meeting. It was unanimously decided that which party, where, on how many seats will contest the elections. He said that the opinion of all the parties has been formed that the party which is in power now is not working in the interest of the country. The whole history is ready to be changed. Efforts are being made to forget the freedom struggle as well. Nitish Kumar said that everyone has decided that if any challenge comes, everyone will face it together. He told that after a few days there will be another meeting, in which further plans will be agreed upon. All the leaders thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for this meeting.

BJP is attacking the foundation of India: Rahul Gandhi

In the press conference, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that each state has a different picture, everyone will decide on it together. He said that unitedly we have to oust the BJP from power in 2024. We will be successful in this. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that BJP and RSS are attacking the foundation of India. Together we all will fight this. This is a fight of ideology, in which we all stand together.

Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight: Omar Abdullah

RJD President Lalu Prasad said that we have to fight unitedly. The vote is ours and BJP is winning the election due to its dispersal. This time we are completely fit, will make BJP fit. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said that we are one and will fight together. There will be a meeting next month. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said that this is a fight to save democracy and the Constitution, not power. He said that we belong to that unfortunate area, where democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that we will try not to let Gandhi’s country become Godse’s country.

There will be mass movement and mass political programmes: Sitaram Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said in the press conference that mass agitation and mass political programs will take place in the coming days. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that today Patna has become a witness of political renaissance, we have to work together to save the country.

three point agreement

All the parties involved in the meeting are together against the BJP.

Common candidate will be given in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Will oppose any agenda of BJP together

BJP leaders taunt the meeting of opposition parties, Minister said – claims of many grooms on the streets of Patna

These leaders of 15 parties attended the meeting

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD President Lalu Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, JDU President Lalan Singh and National General Secretary Sanjay Jha, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM Blitz Stalin and senior leader TR Balu , Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule and Praful Patel, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti , Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut and Aditya Thackeray, CPIML’s Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI’s D Raja and CPM’s Sitaram Yechury.

