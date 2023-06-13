Mahant of Sankat Mochan Temple and IIT BHU professor Vishwambharnath Mishra honored with Sangeet Natak Akademi

Lucknow. Vishwambharnath Mishra, Mahant of Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi and Professor of IIT BHU, has been honored with the Sangeet Natak Akademi. Under the chairmanship of Governor Anandiben Patel, Mangalwar was decorated with this honor in the “UP Sangeet Natak Akademi Samman Samaroh-2023” at the Gandhi Auditorium of Raj Bhavan. The Governor honored 18 artists for music-drama and dance arts.

These 18 artists were honored

Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Akademi, among the 18 artists who were awarded, Dr. Purnima Pandey was honored for Kathak dance, Ustad Yugantar Sindoor for classical and smooth singing, Kunvarji Agarwal for theater review, Urmila Srivastava for folk singing and Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi for drama direction. Went. Drama direction to Vipul Krishna Nagar, Mahant Prof. Vishambharnath Mishra, Sangeet Kala Unnayan, Maharaj Dr. Anant Narayan Singh, Dr. Brijeshwar Singh, Drama Kala Unnayan, Dr. Sharadmani Tripathi, classical singing and Dr. Brahmpal Nagar for ragini folk singing. to be provided. Pt Rameshwar Prasad Mishra classical singing, Vishal Krishna Kathak dance, Bhura Yadav (Rakesh) Rai folk dance, Anil Mishra ‘Guru Ji’ drama direction, Ashtabhuja Mishra drama acting and direction, Pt Vinod Lele tabla playing and Fateh Ali Khan Awarded for playing Shehnai.

MoU in UP-MP under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the signing of MoU between the Culture Department of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. In the presence of Usha Thakur, Principal Secretary, Culture, UP, Mukesh Meshram and Principal Secretary, Culture and Tourism, MP, Shekhar Shukla signed mutual MoUs for cultural partnership between the two states. The presentation of the artists, charming folk dances of both the states in the ceremony showed the diversity of India. Presented the colors of culture.

Parents should travel in the country with children: Jaiveer Singh

Governor Governor Anandiben Patel said that the promotion of various traditions of music and dance arts by the UP Sangeet Natak Akademi is commendable. Uttar Pradesh is a huge cultural area, for the training and promotion of its diverse rich cultural traditions, it is necessary to work continuously. Both the states have a mixed culture. Parents should take tours with their children within the state and to neighboring states, so that the children can imbibe the cultural diversity and artistry of the country. It was also discussed to organize mutual sports, theatrical cultural activities, debate competitions by the universities in the states and to get the students together.