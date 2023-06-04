Mahaprabhu Jagannath appeared in Gajvesh after Mahasnan, ban on entry of devotees in Shri Mandir

Puri (Odisha), Bipin Kumar Yadav. The Snan Yatra of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Puri Shri Temple was concluded on the occasion of Jyestha Purnima on Sunday. After the holy bath, Shri Jagannath appeared to the devotees in Gajvesh. Along with Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, Sudarshan Bhagwan was brought to Ratlam Mandal for Mahasnan. After Mangal Aarti, all the four deities were made to sit on the bathing altar.

108 Bathed with pot of holy water

The holy bath of the four deities started at 12:15 pm on Sunday. The servants of the temple brought 108 urns of holy water from the golden well and bathed the deities. After this, the four deities appeared in Gajvesh to the devotees.

14 days will stay in Anshar house

Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath has fallen ill after taking bath with 108 pots of holy water on full moon day. Now he will stay in Anshar Griha for the next 14 days. During this, Sevayat will take special care of him. After treatment with different types of herbs, Mahaprabhu will give darshan to devotees during Netra Utsav 1 day before Rath Yatra. During this, there will be a ban on the entry of devotees in Shri Mandir.

