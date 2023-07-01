Maharashtra: 25 people burnt alive, bus burst into flames after hitting the divider, some people jumped to save their lives, watch video

Buldhana Bus Accident: 25 passengers burnt to death after a passenger bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district. Yogesh Ramdas Gawai Bhalegaon, who was injured in the road accident in Buldhana, has given information about the accident. He said that I was sitting in the bus of Vidarbha Travel. Our vehicle met with an accident at Samridhi and caught fire immediately after overturning. We 3-4 people broke the glass and jumped out. As soon as we came out, there was an explosion in the car. The fire team came after 10-15 minutes of the incident and brought the fire under control.

On the Buldhana bus accident, bus owner Virendra Darna said that this is our family’s bus which was taken in 2020. This bus is brand new with perfect documents. The driver of the bus also has a good experience. According to the driver, the bus climbed onto the divider due to a tire burst and the highly inflammable material caught fire. According to our list, there were around 27 passengers in the bus.

PM Modi expressed grief

The Prime Minister’s Office has informed that PM Modi has expressed grief over the bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra. PM Modi said that my condolences and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. Injured get well soon. The local administration is providing all possible help to the affected. Rs 2 lakh will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus accident and Rs 50,000 to the injured from PMNRF.

how did the accident happen

Regarding the accident, the police said that a private travel bus was going from Nagpur to Pune, on the way near Sindkhedraja in Buldhana district, at around 1.30 am, the bus collided with the divider, which caused the accident. Buldhana Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Kadasane informed that according to the news that has come so far, the bus collided with a divider after a tire burst and caught fire after hitting a pole.

Dead bodies will have DNA

District Collector Dr. H.P. Tummod said that 25 people have died so far. After the DNA test, we will hand over all the dead bodies to their relatives. The Chief Minister’s Office said that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the bus accident on the Samridhi Mahamarg Expressway in Buldhana.

