Maharashtra: 26 bus passengers burnt to death, tragic accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway

At least 26 people were killed and many injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers caught fire on the Samridhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana. The injured have been shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital. It is being told that this bus going from Nagpur to Pune collided with the divider, after which it caught fire. After the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those killed in the Samridhi bus accident.

Maharashtra | At least 25 people feared dead and several injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. The injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital: Dy SP Baburao Mahamuni, Buldhana(Warning: Disturbing… pic.twitter.com/NLo8pcqpz3

— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023



PM Modi expressed deep sorrow

Here PM Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic bus accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra, he has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each of the injured.

Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 1, 2023



Bus overturned after tire burst

Buldhana Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni told that the injured have been admitted to Buldhana Civil Hospital. While the driver of the bus is said to be safe, the driver told that the bus overturned uncontrolled due to tire burst. After this the bus caught fire. In such a situation, many people did not get a chance to get out of the bus after the fire broke out. At the same time, a police officer informed that the accident happened at 1:35 am due to loss of control of a private bus going from Nagpur to Pune. The bus driver says that the control was impaired due to tire burst, after which the diesel tank exploded and caught fire. There are 3 children and other adults among those who died in this accident. We are taking action to identify the dead bodies and hand them over to their relatives. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained

Russian President Vladimir Putin turned the phone to PM Modi, know what happened?

bus accident in pune

Here, the news of another accident has come out from Maharashtra, where there is information about the overturning of a bus going from Akola to Pune, 15 passengers in the bus are said to be seriously injured in the accident.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief

Expressing condolences on this painful accident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, the road accident in Buldhana district of Maharashtra is heart-wrenching. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.

The road accident in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speedy recovery.

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 1, 2023

