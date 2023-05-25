Maharashtra: 5 killed in truck-tempo collision in Hingoli district

Mumbai, 25 May (Hindustan Times). Five people were killed and one person was injured in a truck-tempo collision at 4 am on Thursday near Malegaon on the Hingoli-Nanded highway in Hingoli district. The injured person has been admitted to the district hospital at Kalamanuri.

According to the police, last night the tempo driver was going towards Nanded after loading sheep from Kalamanuri. At 4 am, the tempo driver suddenly fell asleep, due to which the vehicle lost control and rammed into the truck going in front. The collision was so strong that the tempo was blown away.

On getting information about the accident, Police Inspector Baijnath Munde of Kalamanuri Police Station reached the spot along with the police team and started relief and rescue operations. In this incident, the deceased have been identified as Salman Ali Moula Ali, Satyanarayan Balai, Lalu Meena, Kadir Mewati, Alam Ali. Of these, one was from Rajasthan and four were natives of Madhya Pradesh. One injured in the accident has been shifted from the district hospital at Kalamanuri to Nanded Government Hospital. In this horrific accident, 150 sheep aboard the tempo have also died.