Maharashtra: Another blow to Uddhav group, Aditya Thackeray’s close Rahul Kanal joins Shinde group

Aditya’s close aide Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led forces In what is seen as a major setback for Shiv Sena’s Uddhav faction ahead of BMC polls in Mumbai decided to be. Rahul Kanal and many other Shiv Sena workers from the Uddhav faction will join the Shinde faction on Saturday. The Uddhav group did not pay much attention to Rahul Kanal’s exit because Sanjay Raut said that he did not know how Rahul Kanal came into the party and why so much importance was being given to his exit.

A familiar face in Kanal Bandra

Kanal, a close aide of Aaditya Thackeray, is a well-known face in Bandra and has been considered close to Aaditya since the formation of the Yuva Sena 10 years ago. In a blow to the Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena, Rahul Kanal, a close aide of Aaditya, will join the CM Ekant Shinde-led army on Saturday, the day Aaditya will lead a march to the BMC headquarters in South Mumbai.

He is considered close to Aditya since the formation of the Yuva Sena 10 years ago.

Earlier, Kanal had quit the WhatsApp group of Yuva Sena Core Committee, indicating that he was upset with the functioning of its panel. Kanal is a well-known face in Bandra and is considered close to Aditya since the formation of the Yuva Sena 10 years ago. Kanal was appointed a trustee of Shirdi’s temple trust, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) and was also a member of the BMC education committee in 2017.

Rahul Kanal tweeted

The army on Friday suspended all the office bearers of Yuva Sena from Bandra West including Kanal. Distressed by this incident, Kanal took to Twitter. “Feeling sad!!! It is well known who did this but removing people who have worked for you without listening is arrogance and you can remove me but not those who Worked day and night. Chalo achha hai sabko jaane ki ahagar aur ahagar ka hota hai!!! (It is good that now people will know what happens with arrogance and arrogance),” the tweet said.

