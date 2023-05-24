Maharashtra Board Results 2023: Maharashtra Board 12th results are going to be released tomorrow, see results like this

Maharashtra MSBSHSE Board HSC SSC 10th 12th Result 2023 Date: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2023 on May 25, 2023. The board will declare the 12th result at 2 pm. The MSBSHSE 12th result can be checked by the candidates on the official site of mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2023: How to check result?

To check Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2023, students have to visit mahresult.nic.in.

Now click on Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 link.

Enter roll number and mother’s name in the login window.

Click on “View Result”.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Students will be able to check their result from the following website

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra 10th 12th Result 2023: Will be able to check result through SMS

Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th result can also be checked through SMS. For 10th result, type MHSSC ROLL NO and send it to 57766. And for the 12th result, type MHHSC ROLL NO and send it to 57766.

Toppers list will be released

Along with the result, the toppers list will also be released. To pass, students will need a total of 33 percent marks. If less than 33 percent marks are obtained in two subjects, then the student will be considered failed.

Will be able to apply for rechecking

After the release of Maharashtra Board result, if you feel that you have got less marks in any subject, then students can also apply for rechecking. But keep in mind that for this you have to pay the fees according to the subject. Also, if you get less marks after rechecking, then also you have to accept it.

Scrutiny and compartment exam

Scrutiny and compartment exams will be conducted within 10 to 15 days after the declaration of Maharashtra Board result. Students who have less marks can apply for scrutiny.

Result through press conference

Like every time, the result of Maharashtra Board will be released this time through B Press Conference. With the declaration of the result, it will be made available on the official website. Students will be able to download their marksheet from here.