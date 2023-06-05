Maharashtra: Cabinet expansion may happen soon, Shinde and Fadnavis meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra: The exercise of cabinet expansion has intensified in Maharashtra. State CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding cabinet expansion. The three leaders discussed for a long time in a closed room. According to media reports, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly may be expanded by next week.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Deputy CM Fadnavis said that the Maharashtra cabinet would be expanded soon. He said that CM Shinde will decide when it will happen. In June last year, 18 ministers were sworn in in the coalition government of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and BJP, while according to the rules, the maximum number of ministers in the state can be 43. Is.

Will contest elections together: Regarding cabinet expansion, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde told that he along with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday. This issue was discussed with Shah for a long time. Describing the meeting as very positive, he said that since the day our government was formed, the Maharashtra government is getting full support from the Centre. He said that Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) is very strong in Maharashtra. We will fight all the elections together.

Naxalites did IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, three CRPF personnel injured, one in critical condition

Cabinet expansion will happen on this day

Significantly, since the formation of the government last year, there has been no expansion of the cabinet. Even after the announcement, many times the cabinet expansion has been postponed. Here, quoting media reports, there is news that the cabinet may be expanded on June 19. Let me tell you, June 19 is also the foundation day of Shiv Sena. In such a situation, the cabinet can be expanded on this day. However, the information about how many MLAs of BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) will become ministers in the cabinet expansion is yet to be found.