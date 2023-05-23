Maharashtra: Eight killed, 13 injured in bus-truck collision in Buldhana district

Mumbai, 23 May (Hindustan). Eight people were killed in a collision between an ST bus and a truck on Tuesday morning near Palaskhed Chakka village of Sindhkhedaraja tehsil on the Nagpur-Pune highway in Buldhana district. 13 other passengers were seriously injured in the incident. The injured were admitted to Sindkhedraja Rural Hospital.

According to the police, the ST bus was going from Sambhajinagar towards Washim. Around six in the morning, the ST bus lost control and collided with a truck. In this incident, five people died on the spot, while three people died during treatment in the hospital. At present, 13 injured passengers are being treated at Sindkheda Raja Rural Hospital. The condition of five of them is said to be serious. The identity of the dead and injured is yet to be ascertained. The police is probing the matter. Both the bus and the truck were badly damaged in the accident. The team of Sindhkheda police station is probing the incident.